MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 114.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow and a discharge of 100 cusecs each. In Vaigai dam, the level was 47.20 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,477 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Sothuparai dam 24, Manjalar dam 20, Kallandhiri 3.2, Periyar dam 1.2 and Thekkadi and Vaigai dam 0.2 each.