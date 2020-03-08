08 March 2020 19:19 IST

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 115.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 48.39 ft. (71 ft.), with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,682 mcft.

Sothuparai dam recorded a rainfall of 2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

