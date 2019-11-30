MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 127.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 842 cusecs and a discharge of 1,600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.07 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,990 cusecs and a discharge of 2,390 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,653 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Sothuparai dam 40, Thaniamangalam 35.5, Viraganoor 26.1, Melur 25, Madurai city 23.2, Chittampatti 20, Thekkadi 19.2, Idayapatti and Kodaikanal 15 each, Gudalur 13, Periyar dam 12.4, Pulipatti 11.4, Manjalar dam 10, Shanmuganathi dam and Peranai 7 each, Uthamapalayam 6, Mettupatti 5.4, Andipatti 5, Vaigai dam 4.2, Kallandhiri 4 and Veerapandi 1.4.