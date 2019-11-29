MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 127.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 761 cusecs and a discharge of 1,630 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.24 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 2,083 cusecs and a discharge of 2,390 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,782 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Andipatti 4.6, Pulipatti 4.2, Madurai city, Peranai and Shanmuganathi dam 3 each, Thekkadi 2.8, Chittampatti 2.6, Kallandhiri, Melur and Thaniamangalam 2 each, Viraganoor 1.5, Kodaikanal 1.4 and Veerapandi 1.2.