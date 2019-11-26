MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 128.70 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,357 cusecs and a discharge of 1,650 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.81 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 2,612 cusecs and a discharge of 360 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,959 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.