MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 129.20 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,102 cusecs and a discharge of 1,600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.30 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 3,078 cusecs and a discharge of 260 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,603 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Vaigai dam 8.6, Kallandhiri 6.5, Pulipatti 2.4, Melur 2 and Thekkadi 0.4.