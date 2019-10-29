Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam

more-in

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 126.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 867 cusecs and nil discharge. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.32 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,262 cusecs and a discharge of 2,090 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,510 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Chittampatti 21, Thaniamangalam 15, Viraganoor 12.6, Idayapatti 12, Mettupatti 10.2, Melur 6, Andipatti 5.2, Kallandhiri 5, Pulipatti 4.4, Madurai city 4, Thekkadi and Shanmuganathi dam 1 each.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2019 6:44:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-periyar-dam-madurai/article29822975.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY