MADURAI
Water level in Periyar dam stood at 126.35 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 867 cusecs and nil discharge. In Vaigai dam, the level was 63.32 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,262 cusecs and a discharge of 2,090 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,510 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Chittampatti 21, Thaniamangalam 15, Viraganoor 12.6, Idayapatti 12, Mettupatti 10.2, Melur 6, Andipatti 5.2, Kallandhiri 5, Pulipatti 4.4, Madurai city 4, Thekkadi and Shanmuganathi dam 1 each.
