MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 124 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,779 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.60 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 2,048 cusecs and a discharge of 2,090 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,343 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Shanmuganathi dam 68, Gudalur 62, Sothuparai dam 42, Thekkadi 31, Viraganoor 29, Melur 27, Mettupatti 25.6, Uthamapalayam 25.1, Madurai city 19.9, Periyar dam 19.6, Pulipatti 18.4, Kodaikanal 18, Andipatti 17.4, Idayapatti 17, Kallandhiri 10.4, Peranai and Veerapandi 7 each, Chittampatti 6.8 and Vaigai dam 6.4.