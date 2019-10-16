MADURAI
Water level in Periyar dam stood at 123.40 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,976 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.24 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,377 cusecs and a discharge of 740 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,208 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Sathaiyar dam 27.2, Mettupatti 13.6, Madurai 7.3, Veerapandi 7.1, Thaniamangalam 7, Sothuparai dam and Chittampatti 6 each, Andipatti 5, Maruthanathi dam 4.2, Melur 3.2, Periyar dam 2.8, Kodaikanal 2.4, Shanmuganathi dam, Manjalar dam and Kallandri 2 each and Thekkadi 1.4.
