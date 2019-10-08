MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 124.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 714 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.56 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,198 cusecs and a discharge of 860 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,534 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Sothuparai dam 52, Manjalar dam 30, Kodaikanal 18, Marudanathi dam 14 and Periyar dam 1.