MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 125 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 430 cusecs and a discharge of 1,430 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.30 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,178 cusecs and a discharge of 860 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,580 mcft.

Thaniyamangalam recorded a rainfall of 20 mm and Melur 3 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.