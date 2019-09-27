MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 125.25 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 520 cusecs and a discharge of 1,400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.41 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,195 cusecs and a discharge of 560 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,273 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Gudalur 5.3, Periyar dam 4.2, Kodaikanal 4, Uthamapalayam 2.3, Thekkadi and Shanmuganathi dam 2 each.