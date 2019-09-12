MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 130.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,001 cusecs and a discharge of 1,690 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.59 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,301 cusecs and a discharge of 960 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,960 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Andipatti 17.2, Kodaikanal 16.8, Melur 10, Periyar dam 5, Pulipatti 4.2, Shanmuganathi dam and Peranai 4 each, Vaigai dam, Manjalar dam and Kallandhiri 3 each, Sothuparai dam and Idayapatti 2 each, and Madurai 1.5, PWD officials said.