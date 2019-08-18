MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 130.90 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 1,291 cusecs and a discharge of 1,700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 44.75 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,337 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,732 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Pulipatti 20.2, Melur 17, Viraganoor 8.1, Idayapatti 8, Madurai 4, Andipatti, Kallandhiri and Chittampatti 3 each, Thekkadi 2.4, Periyar dam 2.2, and Shanmuganathi dam and Uthamapalayam 1 each, PWD officials said.