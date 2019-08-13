MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 130 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,404 cusecs and a discharge of 1,700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 38.06 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,145 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,940 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Chittampatti 6.4, Periyar dam 5.4 and Thekkadi 3.6, PWD officials said.