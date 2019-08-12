Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam

more-in

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 129.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 3,729 cusecs and a discharge of 1,700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 36.68 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 739 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,761 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Periyar dam 7.4, Thekkadi 3.4 and Shanmuganathi dam 1, PWD officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Madurai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 9:35:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-periyar-dam-madurai/article29024168.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY