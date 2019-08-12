MADURAI
Water level in Periyar dam stood at 129.60 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 3,729 cusecs and a discharge of 1,700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 36.68 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 739 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,761 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Periyar dam 7.4, Thekkadi 3.4 and Shanmuganathi dam 1, PWD officials said.
