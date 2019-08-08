MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 116 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 4,318 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 31.27 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 214 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 1,853 mcft.

Rainfall recorded at various places in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Periyar dam 181.6, Thekkadi 85, Gudalur 23, Shanmuganathi dam 17, Kodaikanal 10.6, Uthamapalayam 5, Veerapandi 4 and Sothuparai dam 1, PWD officials said.