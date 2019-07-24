MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 112 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 595 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 28.71 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 187 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusces. Combined Periyar credit was 1,389 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was: Periyar dam 11, Thekkadi 4.4, Shanmuganathi dam 3, Gudalur 1.2 and Uthamapalayam 1.