MADURAI
Water level in Periyar dam stood at 113.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 782 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 28.41 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 187 cusecs and a discharge of 60 cusces. Combined Periyar credit was 5,192 mcft.
Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was: Periyar dam 11.6, Thekkadi 5.2, Shanmuganathi dam 4, Gudalur 2 and Uthamapalayam 1.2.
