MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 112 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow and a discharge of 70 cusecs each. In Vaigai dam, the level was 34.51 ft (71 ft) with nil inflow and a discharge of 60 cusces. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 1,272 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Gudalur 10.7, Shanmuganathi dam 7, Uthamapalayam 5.6, Veerapandi and Vaigai dam 5 each.