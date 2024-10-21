Water level in Papanasam stands at 93.15 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam was 93.15 feet (maximum level 143 feet) on Monday with an inflow of 264.548 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 63.64 ft (118 feet) with an inflow of 6.10 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs.
