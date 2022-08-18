Madurai

Water level in Papanasam, Manimutharu dams

Water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 106.30 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 546.18 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 79.25 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 122 cusecs and a discharge of 188 cusecs.


