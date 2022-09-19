Madurai

Water level in Papanasam, Manimuthar dams

The water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 101.10 feet (maximum level is 143 ft) with an inflow of 571.30 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 75.45 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 67 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.


