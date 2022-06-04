Madurai

Water level in Papanasam, Manimuthar dams

Water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 71.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 533.36 cusecs and a discharge of 547.25 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 82.75 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 75 cusecs.


