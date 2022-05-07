Water level in Papanasam, Manimuthar dams
The water level in Papanasam dam was 47.40 feet (maximum level is 143 ft) with an inflow of 92.48 cusecs and a discharge of 204.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 83.80 ft (188 ft) with an inflow of two cusecs and a discharge of 45 cusecs. There was no rainfall in the region, PWD officials said on Saturday.
