The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 82.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 282.69 cusecs and 804.75cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 70.90 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 30 cusecs and 200 cusecs of water was discharged.