The water level in Papanasam Dam on Tuesday stood at 83.25 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 298.03 cusecs and 804.75cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 71.15 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 14 cusecs and 200 cusecs of water was discharged.