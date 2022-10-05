The water level in Papanasam Dam on Wednesday stood at 87 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 319.68 cusecs and 604.75cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 72.73 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 24 cusecs and 100 cusecs of water was discharged.