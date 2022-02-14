ATTENTION TAMILNADU DESK: The rapidly dwindling water level at Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District may be cultivate for the farmer may not being shifted. Photo: A_Shaikmohideen | Photo Credit: Abraham Mills S@Madurai

Water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 103.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 776.39 cusecs and a discharge of 854.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 108.10 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 312 cusecs and a discharge of 475 cusecs.