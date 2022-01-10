The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 132.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 452.20 cusecs and a discharge of 704.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 117.73 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 122 cusecs and a discharge of 260 cusecs of water.
Water level in Papanasam dam
Special Correspondent
Tirunelveli,
January 10, 2022 18:37 IST
Special Correspondent
Tirunelveli,
January 10, 2022 18:37 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 6:38:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level-in-papanasam-dam/article38219671.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story