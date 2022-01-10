The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 132.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 452.20 cusecs and a discharge of 704.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 117.73 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 122 cusecs and a discharge of 260 cusecs of water.