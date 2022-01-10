Madurai

Water level in Papanasam dam

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Monday stood at 132.50 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 452.20 cusecs and a discharge of 704.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 117.73 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 122 cusecs and a discharge of 260 cusecs of water.


