Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 99.85 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 99.85 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 79.44 cusecs and a discharge of 1,004.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 65 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of two cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs.
