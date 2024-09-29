Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 98.90 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 98.90 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 148.426 cusecs and a discharge of 1,007.25 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 64.95 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 29.33 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs.
The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday was 98.90 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 148.426 cusecs and a discharge of 1,007.25 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 64.95 ft (maximum level 118 ft) with an inflow of 29.33 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs.