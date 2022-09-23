Water level in Papanasam Dam stands at 97.05 feet

The water level in Papanasam Dam on Friday stood at 97.05 feet (maximum level 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 314.35 cusecs and 1,204.75 cusecs of water was discharged. The level in Manimuthar Dam stood at 74.75 feet (maximum level 118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 67 cusecs and 200 cusecs of water was discharged.