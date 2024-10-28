Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 95.40 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam was 95.40 feet (maximum level is 143 ft) with an inflow of 699.82 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 63.94 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 110.16 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs.

The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Kalakadu 0.80, Kodumudiyaru dam 4, Nambiyar dam 2, Manjolai 12, Kakkachi 16, Nalumukku 23 and Oothu 19 mm.