Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 95.29 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday was 95.29 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 362.56 cusecs and a discharge of 742.25 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 63.94 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 40 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs.
