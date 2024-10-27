Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 95 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam was 95 feet (maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 1444.20 cusecs and discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 63.84 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 119.23 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Ambasamudram: 1, Cheranmahadevi: 5, Manimutharu: 3.2, Nanguneri: 2, Papanasam: 13, Radhapuram: 4, Servalar dam: 11, Kalakkadu: 2.2, Kodumudiyaru: 19, Nambiyar dam: 3, Manjolai: 19, Kakkachi: 27, Nalumukku: 34 and Oothu recorded 30 mm rainfall.