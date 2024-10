The water level in Papanasam dam was 94.75 feet (maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 222.52 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 64.60 ft (maximum level 118 feet) with an inflow of 30 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs. Manimuthar recorded 10.80 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday.