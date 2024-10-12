Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 94.50 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam was 94.50 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 552.28 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 64.20 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 47.74 cusecs and a discharge of 50 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday was: Cheranmahadevi: 2.20, Manimuthar: 0.60, Nanguneri: 1, Papanasam: 14, Servalar dam: 27, Kalakadu: 27.40, Kodumudiyar dam: 17, Nambiyar dam: 4, Manjolai: 12, Kakkachi: 19, Nalumukku: 29 and Oothu recorded 26 mm rainfall.