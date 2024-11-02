GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 94.20 feet

Published - November 02, 2024 07:08 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The Hindu Bureau
TIRUNELVELI : TAMIL NADU : 18/06/21 : A view of Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District. (FILE PICTURE)

TIRUNELVELI : TAMIL NADU : 18/06/21 : A view of Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District. (FILE PICTURE) | Photo Credit: FILE PICTURE

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 94.20 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 534.02 cusecs and a discharge of 974.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 64.20 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 101.32 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kannadian Anicut 41.8, Ambasamudram 25, Manimutharu 24, Radhapuram 18, Cheranmahadevi 15, Moolakaraipatti and Nalumukku 5 each, Kakkachi and Oothu 4 each, and Manjolai 3.

