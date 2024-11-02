Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 94.20 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 94.20 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 534.02 cusecs and a discharge of 974.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 64.20 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 101.32 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Kannadian Anicut 41.8, Ambasamudram 25, Manimutharu 24, Radhapuram 18, Cheranmahadevi 15, Moolakaraipatti and Nalumukku 5 each, Kakkachi and Oothu 4 each, and Manjolai 3.