Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 93.75 feet

The water level on Saturday in Papanasam dam was 93.75 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 240.01 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 63.78 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 2 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs.
The water level on Saturday in Papanasam dam was 93.75 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 240.01 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 63.78 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 2 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs.