Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 93.05 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday was 93.05 feet (maximum permissible level 143 ft.) with inflow of 357.37 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 63.58 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 6.10 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs.
Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday was 93.05 feet (maximum permissible level 143 ft.) with inflow of 357.37 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 63.58 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 6.10 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs.