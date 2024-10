The water level in Papanasam dam on Wednesday was 93 feet (maximum permissible level 143 ft.) with an inflow of 351.933 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 63.58 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 40 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Wednesday was: Manimuthar 21.2, Servalaru 5, Papanasam and Citharu 2.