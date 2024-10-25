GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 92.75 feet

Published - October 25, 2024 08:32 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Papanasam Dam in Tirunelveli District.

Water level in Papanasam dam was 92.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 266.748 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 63.58 ft (118 ft.) with an inflow of 40 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Chitharu II dam 44, Perunchani dam 34, Pechipparai dam 23.4, Chitharu I dam 16.4, Servalaru dam 3 and Manimuthar dam 1.4.

Published - October 25, 2024 08:32 am IST

