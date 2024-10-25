Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 92.75 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam was 92.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 266.748 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 63.58 ft (118 ft.) with an inflow of 40 cusecs and a discharge of 30 cusecs. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Chitharu II dam 44, Perunchani dam 34, Pechipparai dam 23.4, Chitharu I dam 16.4, Servalaru dam 3 and Manimuthar dam 1.4.