Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 91.30 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 91.30 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 201.74 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 64.90 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 105.66 cusecs and a discharge of 65.00 cusecs.
