Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 91.30 feet

Published - November 07, 2024 06:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Papanasam dam stood at 91.30 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 201.74 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 64.90 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 105.66 cusecs and a discharge of 65.00 cusecs.

