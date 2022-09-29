Madurai

Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 90.70 feet

The water level in Papanasam dam on Thursday stood at 90.70 feet (maximum level is 143 feet) with an inflow of 307.76 cusecs and a discharge of 1,104.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 73.60 feet (118 feet) with an inflow of 67 cusecs and a discharge of 200 cusecs.


