Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 89.70 feet

December 26, 2022 04:47 pm | Updated 04:47 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 89.70 feet (maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 378.77 cusecs and a discharge of 809.25 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 88.86 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 74 cusecs and a discharge of 45 cusecs.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Papanasam dam 28, Manimuthar dam 10.4, Kannadiyan Channel 8.2, Moolakaraipatti 3, Kalakad 2.2, Sevalaru dam 2, Cheranmahadevi 1.4, Palayamkottai and Tirunelveli 1 each.