Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 89.35 feet

Published - November 24, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Papanasam dam was 89.35 feet (maximum level 143 ft) with an inflow of 711.84 cusecs and a discharge of 504.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 78.62 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 396.91 cusecs and a discharge of 35 cusecs.

Rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Cheranmahadevi: 13, Manimuthar: 0.20, Nanguneri: 7.2, Papanasam: 1, Kalakadu: 3.8, Kodumudiyar dam: 5, Manjolai: 8, Kakkachi: 12, Nalumukku: 20 and Oothu recorded 16 mm rainfall.

