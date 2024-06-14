Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 89.25 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 89.25 feet (the maximum level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 568.08 cusecs and a discharge of 604.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 81.73 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 64.10 cusecs and a discharge of 245 cusecs.
