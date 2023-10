October 15, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 89 feet (maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 803.866 cusecs and a discharge of 1387.50 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 54 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 82 cusecs and a discharge of 15 cusecs. Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday are as follows: Papanasam: 34, Servalaru: 21, Manimuthar: 2.6, Nanguneri: 3, Kalakkad: 1, Moolakaraipatti: 9, Palayamkottai: 1.2 mm, PWD officials said.