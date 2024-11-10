Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 88.60 feet

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 88.60 feet (the maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 233.63 cusecs and a discharge of 1204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 64.95 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 105.66 cusecs and a discharge of 65 cusecs.
Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday was 88.60 feet (the maximum level 143 feet) with an inflow of 233.63 cusecs and a discharge of 1204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 64.95 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 105.66 cusecs and a discharge of 65 cusecs.